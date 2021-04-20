ale downs Bethel, Seminole; Bethel tops Seminole

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – The Class 4A top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates swept to two wins over Bethel and Seminole and Bethel topped Seminole in the other game in a three-team, three-game slow pitch event Monday at Bethel High School.

Dale drilled Bethel 13-2 and slammed Seminole 12-0. In the finale, Bethel overcame a 2-0 deficit to spank Seminole, 12-2.

Bethel 12, Seminole 2 (3 ½ innings)

The Lady Chieftains broke a scoreless deadlock with an RBI double by Addison Hill and a Lauren Allen run-scoring single in the top of the third.

But the Lady Wildcats put together a 12-run, eight-hit bottom of the third with the help of a Seminole error to take control. Bethel sent 16 batters to the plate in that inning.

Annie Compton's two-run homer to left field triggered the uprising. Haylee Wilcox later hit a bases-loaded two-run double.

Peyton Meiler, Parker Stevenson, Brooklyn Duff and Ashlee Ginn each had run-scoring singles in the inning. Duff picked up two RBIs off her hit.

Hannah Davidson got the pitching win as the Lady Chieftains were limited to six hits.

Bethel compiled 11 hits for the game.

Dale 12, Seminole 0

Karsen Griggs hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Anna Hester had a three-run blast in the second as the Lady Pirates coasted.

After Griggs' two-run shot in the first, Dale sent 12 players to the plate, scored nine runs and collected six hits while being helped by a Lady Chieftain error.

The Lady Pirates' nine-run splurge featured an RBI single from Makenzy Herman, two-run triple by Maddie Conley, run-scoring single from Addie Bell, Sam Hartman run-scoring single and Hester's three-run shot to right field.

Conley's run-scoring single in the third ended the game in walk-off fashion via the run rule. Conley ended up 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Conley also got the pitching victory, allowing two hits, one each by Seminole's Kaylyn Cotner and Gloria Deatherage.

Levi Ary was the losing pitcher.

Dale 13, Bethel 2

Chayse Caram homered twice while Conley and Griggs each had one round-tripper as the Lady Pirates piled up 16 hits.

Danyn Lang went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored.

Griggs had a 2-for-2 performance with the homer, double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Caram, Conley, Hartman and Hester each had 2-for-3 efforts. Caram, with her two blasts, drove home three runs and scored twice. Conley, with the homer and double, knocked in two runs. Hartman picked up a double and two RBIs and Hester, with a triple, had one RBI and scored once.

Twelve of Dale's 16 hits went for extra bases.

Conley surrendered five hits.