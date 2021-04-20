Lady Bulldogs down Wellston, fall to Perkins-Tryon
WELLSTON – Seven Meeker players collected two hits each Monday as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Wellston Lady Tigers 12-9 in slow pitch softball action.
Earlier in the day, Perkins-Tryon edged Meeker 15-14.
Meeker 12, Wellston 9
The Lady Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits to the Lady Tigers' 15.
Wellston was plagued by five errors while Meeker committed three.
Savanna Nelson drove home a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Emily Bizzell was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Katlin Alford, Emmy Wilson, Isabella Saavedra, Kaycee Babek and Callie Sellers each finished 2-for-4.
Alford doubled, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Saavedra and Wilson each picked up one RBI and scored twice. Wilson's hit went for a double. Babek and Sellers also scored once. Katy Buxton also picked up one RBI.
Icle Brewer allowed just five earned runs and two walks.
Perkins-Tryon 15, Meeker 14
Saavedra and Alford each slammed a home run but it wasn't enough.
The Lady Bulldogs held a 21-19 edge in total hits.
Brewer and Nelson each finished 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Saavedra went 3-for-3 with a homer, double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Alford had a 2-for-3 effort with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Wilson and Buxton were each 2-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs. Wilson doubled, knocked in two runs and scored once. Buxton also scored a run.
Bizzell was 1-for-1 with one RBI, one run scored and drew three walks.
Brewer took the pitching loss.