Lady Bulldogs down Wellston, fall to Perkins-Tryon

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WELLSTON – Seven Meeker players collected two hits each Monday as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off the Wellston Lady Tigers 12-9 in slow pitch softball action.

Earlier in the day, Perkins-Tryon edged Meeker 15-14.

Meeker 12, Wellston 9

The Lady Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits to the Lady Tigers' 15.

Wellston was plagued by five errors while Meeker committed three.

Savanna Nelson drove home a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Emily Bizzell was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Katlin Alford, Emmy Wilson, Isabella Saavedra, Kaycee Babek and Callie Sellers each finished 2-for-4.

Alford doubled, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Saavedra and Wilson each picked up one RBI and scored twice. Wilson's hit went for a double. Babek and Sellers also scored once. Katy Buxton also picked up one RBI.

Icle Brewer allowed just five earned runs and two walks.

Perkins-Tryon 15, Meeker 14

Saavedra and Alford each slammed a home run but it wasn't enough.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 21-19 edge in total hits.

Brewer and Nelson each finished 4-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.

Saavedra went 3-for-3 with a homer, double, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Alford had a 2-for-3 effort with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Wilson and Buxton were each 2-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs. Wilson doubled, knocked in two runs and scored once. Buxton also scored a run.

Bizzell was 1-for-1 with one RBI, one run scored and drew three walks.

Brewer took the pitching loss.