Lady Savages bounce back in second game

Brian Johnson

LATTA – The Tecumseh Lady Savages rebounded from a first-game loss to Latta by battering Byng 15-2 Monday in a three-way slow pitch softball affair.

Latta claimed a 12-8 decision over Tecumseh in an earlier contest.

Tecumseh 15, Byng 2

Ayzia Shirey and Lauren Taylor each slammed two home runs while Harley Sturm and Bristin Hayes each went deep once as the Lady Savages rolled by piling up 17 hits.

Shirey and Taylor each went 3-for-4, drove home three runs and scored three times.

Sturm and Katelyn Fleming were each 2-for-3 and Hayes ended up 2-for-4. Sturm drove in three runs and scored three times. Fleming had one RBI and scored once and Hayes knocked in two runs and scored a pair.

Taylor Frizzell was 1-for-3 and picked up two RBIs and got the pitching win, allowing 12 hits and only one walk.

Latta 12, Tecumseh 8

The Lady Savages held a 16-14 edge in hits but couldn't overcome the Lady Panthers.

Sturm and Shirey each went 3-for-3 and cranked out a homer while Blakeley Sanchez was 3-for-3 as well with one RBI.

Sturm drove home five runs and Shirey, who doubled once, knocked in three.

Taylor Gage and Hayes each picked up two hits for Tecumseh as one of Hayes' hits went for a double.

Latta's big inning was a seven-run third. The Lady Panthers later picked up two scores each in the fifth and sixth innings to keep their distance.

Frizzell took the pitching loss.