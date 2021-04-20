Meeker rallies to beat Perry, 5-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER – The Meeker Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and claimed a 5-3 victory over Perry Monday.

Budgie Cameron pitched a four-hitter as he allowed just three walks and struck out nine in working all seven innings from the mound. The three Perry runs were unearned.

The Maroons tallied one run each in the first, second and fourth innings for a 3-0 advantage.

Meeker finally got on the board in the fifth when Kade Brewster drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved up to third on a groundout. Cameron then hit a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Brewster home to make it 3-1.

Then in the sixth, Ty Gabbert's leadoff single set the table for the four-run frame. Jordan Sellers' sacrifice bunt moved Gabbert up to second. A groundout sent Gabbert to third and then a fielder's choice led to Gabbert crossing the plate for the Bulldogs' second run.

A passed ball later scored Sellers to tie it up at 3-3. The other two Meeker runs came off a Caleb Chapman sacrifice fly to left field and Cameron's RBI double to left capped off the scoring.

The Bulldogs overcame four errors while finishing with just three hits.