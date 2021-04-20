North Rock Creek rolls to three slow pitch wins

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars accumulated 65 hits in three games while smacking Mill Creek 16-0 and coasting to a pair of victories over Vanoss, 12-4 and 23-7.

North Rock Creek improved to 17-6 with the three wins.

North Rock Creek 23, Vanoss 7

Hannah Earlywine homered and Katie Larson went 4-for-4 from the plate as the Lady Cougars capped off a perfect 3-0 day by completing a two-game sweep of the Vanoss Lady Wolves.

Larson doubled twice, drove home three runs and scored twice. Earlywine had a 3-for-3 performance with the homer, double, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Four other NRC players collected three hits each. Haley Hacker and Caty Baack each finished 3-for-4 as Hacker doubled one time, knocked in three runs and scored once while Baack was also 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Lydia VanAntwerp and Emily Abbott were each 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored. Jayden Haney and Abi Hurst had 2-for-3 efforts and Olivia VanAntwerp was 2-for-4. Haney picked up three RBIs and scored three times. Hurst ended up with two RBIs and scored twice and Olivia VanAntwerp also scored a pair of runs as the Lady Cougars compiled 26 hits.

North Rock Creek 12, Vanoss 4

Earlywine homered in a 3-for-4 performance with three runs batted in as the Lady Cougars produced 25 hits.

Hurst, Haney, Olivia VanAntwerp and Tracelee Burdine each had 3-for-4 outings. Hurst doubled once, drove in two runs and scored twice. Haney knocked in a run and scored once. Olivia VanAntwerp doubled, picked up one RBI and scored once and Burdine also scored a run.

Raynee Bass, Lydia VanAntwerp, Baack and Larson each had 2-for-4 efforts and Hacker ended up 2-for-5. Bass, Baack and Lydia VanAntwerp each recorded one RBI.

North Rock Creek 16, Mill Creek 0

The Lady Cougars racked up 14 hits and limited Mill Creek to one.

Larson and Hurst each finished 2-for-2. Larson hit a triple and double while knocking in three runs and scoring twice. Hurst doubled one time, drove home a pair of runs and scored once.

North Rock Creek's 10 other hits were spread among 10 players.

Lydia VanAntwerp picked up three RBIs while Haney, Baack, Abbott and Hacker each knocked in a run each.