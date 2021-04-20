Prague drops both ends of a baseball doubleheader to Holland Hall

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE – The Prague Red Devils dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader to Holland Hall on Monday, 19-1 and 10-0.

In the opener, Prague had just three hits and picked up its only run in the third inning when Trip Davis reached base on a two-out error. Aiden Auld then singled and Brayden Davis singled to left, scoring Trip Davis.

The Red Devils' only other hit came from Zack Grooms, who finished 1-for-2. Auld was also 1-for-2 and Brayden Davis was 1-for-1 with the RBI.

Starting pitcher Cade Anderson took the loss after getting relief help from Auld and Brayden Davis.

In the nightcap, Prague fell victim to a no-hitter as Holland Hall had a grand slam to highlight a seven-run second inning.