Seminole drops pair to Harrah

SEMINOLE – The Seminole Chieftains struggled offensively Monday in dropping a pair of games to the Harrah Panthers, 14-0 and 11-4.

In the opener, Seminole totaled six hits and fell victim to five errors.

Jake Harvey and Vcake Wassana each had two hits for Seminole while Bryce Marshall and Davin Allison had one apiece. One of Harvey's hits went for a double.

Starting pitcher Jaxon Harvey suffered the loss after receiving relief duty from Harvey and Jace Johnson.

Harrah finished with nine hits.

In the nightcap, the Chieftains were held to two hits – one each by Wassana and Griffen Young. Wassana also had one RBI.

Harrah compiled 10 hits.