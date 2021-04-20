Wildcats drop both ends of doubleheader to OCS

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – It was a rough go for the Bethel Wildcats Monday as they dropped both ends of a baseball doubleheader to Oklahoma Christian School, 17-2 and 10-1.

The highlight of the day for Bethel was a two-run homer by John Gordon in the opener for the Wildcats' only two runs.

Gordon finished 1-for-3 from the plate and RJ Morris went 1-for-2 and scored a run after drawing a leadoff walk which set the stage for Gordon's two-run blast.

LW Moore (1-for-3) had the other Bethel hit as he also suffered the pitching loss after getting relief help from Connor Anthony.

In the second game, the Wildcats managed just five hits – one each from Anthony, Morris, Moore, Harrison Thomas and Reece Cheatham.

Mason Konkler took the pitching loss after being relieved by Morris.