Asher records slow pitch sweep of Konawa

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER – Kaythryn Dixson hit two home runs and Tannah Hamilton launched a grand slam Tuesday as the Asher Lady Indians crushed Konawa 17-4 in three innings to complete a slow pitch softball doubleheader sweep.

Class A No. 11 Asher (17-9) claimed a 12-2 decision in four innings in the first game.

Asher 17, Konawa 4 (3 innings)

Dixson finished 3-for-3 from the plate with the two homers, one triple and five runs batted in as the Lady Indians piled up 16 hits.

Hamilton, Alexis Johnston, Madilynn Larman and Makinzie Odell each went 2-for-3.

Hamilton hit the grand slam and doubled once. Johnston hit a three-run homer and Larman sliced an RBI double. Abbigail Easter-Rogers had a two-run double in a 2-for-3 effort.

Asher 12, Konawa 2 (4 innings)

Larman, Dixson and Johnston each collected two hits to spark the Lady Indians' 10-hit attack.

Larman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Dixson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Johnston was also 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Alexis Francis ended up 1-for-1 with an RBI double.

An eight-run fourth inning ended it on the run rule for Asher.

The Lady Indians are scheduled to host a three-team district on Thursday. Macomb and Tupelo will square off at 11 a.m. Asher will take on the loser of the Macomb-Tupelo game at 12:30 p.m. Asher will then face the Macomb-Tupelo winner at 2 p.m.