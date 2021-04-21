Tecumseh drops two-game series to Perkins-Tryon

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Perkins-Tryon limited Tecumseh to three hits as the Demons shut out the Savages 5-0 Tuesday to complete a two-game series sweep.

Perkins-Tryon knocked off Tecumseh 8-7 on Monday.

In Tuesday's game, Chad Wynne went 2-for-3 from the plate and Jaxon Meyers doubled in a 1-for-1 effort and drew a pair of walks, accounting for all of the Savages' three hits.

Kyle Gregory suffered the pitching loss. Only three of the five runs scored off him were earned as the Demons totaled 10 hits. Gregory struck out two and allowed no walks.

In Monday's contest, Wynne went 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs batted in and two runs scored and teammate Hayden Coker was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Perkins-Tryon had a 6-4 edge in total hits.

Dylan Graham took the pitching loss, giving up just three earned runs off five hits with five strikeouts and three walks.