Turner stepping down as Shawnee wrestling coach

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Nik Turner, who has served as head coach of the Shawnee High School wrestling program the past two years, has stepped down from that position.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Turner announced his resignation.

“I have decided, through much difficulty and deep reflection, that I will be resigning my position(s) at the Shawnee Public Schools district,” Turner said in the post. “I won't go into much detail, but there was an incident in my classroom where I essentially let two kids scrap (wrestle) and the district frowned upon that very severely.

“Even though no one got hurt, I can understand the district not wanting those kinds of situations happening in their classrooms for a myriad of reasons. I definitely got caught up in the moment and made a mistake in judgment and I can admit that and take full responsibility for my actions. I put myself and the district in a compromising position and in consideration of of all these elements, I'll be stepping down as Head Wrestling Coach for Shawnee High School.”

Turner is also a sixth grade social studies instructor at Shawnee Middle School.

In his two seasons, Turner's wrestlers achieved numerous awards on and off the mats.

Among those awards the past two years are:

*The wrestling team won consecutive Academic Achievement Awards for a team grade-point average of 3.25 or higher

*The wrestling team won a Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for a team GPA of 3.5 or higher

*Team placed in the top three, five different times, including runner-up finishes this season at the Putnam City Invitational and the Class 5A West Regionals, as well as the tournament championship at the Chickasha Classic

*17 individual state qualifiers

*4 regional champions

*3 individual state placers

*3 of his wrestlers – Austin Long, Jordan Lomeli and Angelo Reyes – recently signed to wrestle on the collegiate level

*Got the ball rolling on establishing a girls' wrestling program

The Shawnee School District had no comment on the situation.

Turner went on to show concern for the wrestlers and students he will be leaving.

“The kids are the real losers here and it hurts to inevitably have to damage the precious relationships I have with my wrestlers as well as my students,” said Turner. “I love them all like they are my own. Again, I understand that it was my action (or inaction, however you might look at it) that put this chain of events in motion. It was a very preventable and correctable mistake. I will learn from this and undoubtedly grow in so many ways from this experience.

“The pain I felt telling the team I wasn't going to be leading them anymore was tremendous and I still shed tears as I type, but what doesn't kill you makes you a stronger man. I will bear this load.”