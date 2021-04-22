Brittain tames visiting Collinsville

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Bauer Brittain stymied Collinsville on a seven-inning four-hitter Wednesday, propelling Shawnee to a 6-1 victory at Memorial Park’s Ed Skelton Field.

Brittain lost his shutout in the seventh when two Shawnee errors produced an unearned run.

Collinsville drew four walks to go along with the four singles. Brittan, who threw117 pitches, registered five strikeouts in the route-going performance.

Shawnee collected seven hits with Krew Taylor, Easton Odell and Brittain posting two singles apiece.

The Wolves launched the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Brittain singled to center with one out and courtesy runner Gunner Head moved to third on Taylor’s single. Head then scored on an error.

SHS made it 2-0 in the fifth as Odell singled, moved to second on Cade Chamblin’s bunt and scored on the game’s sole extra-base hit, a double to center by leadoff hitter Kasen Rogers.

The Wolves posted four insurance runs in the sixth on just one hit, a Brittain RBI single. The inning was comprised of two walks, two errors, a sacrifice bunt, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by Rogers.

Shawnee stranded five runners. Collinsville left seven runners on base.

Both teams committed three errors.

The Wolves improved to 17-13.