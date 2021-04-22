Chandler softballers come up short

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD — The Tigers of Stroud eliminated Chandler from a Class 4A district Wednesday with victories of 11-7 and 17-2, the latter a three-inning run-rule.

In its first tourney test of the day, Chandler riddled Blackwell 19-2 in three innings.

Chandler, after going scoreless in the opening inning, put up 11 runs in the second and eight in the third.

Chandler combined 12 hits with 10 base on balls.

Grace Haas, Grace Hulsey and Jaelyn Robertson homered for the victors. Hannah Edmonds and Kashlynn Vega doubled.

Driving in three runs apiece for Chandler were Delanie McKinney, Jentrie Gibson,

Robertson and Hulsey.

Blackwell had five hits.

Stroud 11, Chandler 7

The big difference came in the walk department as Stroud drew 12 and Chandler just one.

Hulsey and Robertson recorded solo home runs. Charlee Hicks was Chandler’s hit leader with three, including a double.

Alexyss Schevetto and Gibson both doubled and singled. Haas singled twice.

For Stroud, Emma Davis homered, Kenlee Parrick tripled and Madison Williams doubled.

Chandler scored six runs in the bottom of the first but notched just one more run in the last six innings.

Stroud 17, Chandler 2

Chandler’s only lead came on Hulsey’s two-run HR in the top of the first.

Stroud retaliated with seven runs in the bottom of the first, then put up five-spots in the second and third to end the game. Stroud outhit Chandler 15-4.

Makenna Hall of Stroud smashed two home runs, one a grand slam, and drove in eight runs. Teammates Skyla Baker and Williams doubled.

Chandler finishes the season at 12-16.