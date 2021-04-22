Close setbacks end Seminole season

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHECOTAH — Wasted scoring opportunities and errors were simply too much for Seminole to overcome Wednesday as the Lady Chieftains dropped district contests to Sallisaw (15-12) and Checotah (8-7).

Seminole ended the 2021 campaign at 3-17.

Against Sallisaw, Seminole was credited with 11 errors, leading to 12 unearned runs. Seminole combined 12 hits with eight walks and four Sallisaw errors but stranded 12 baserunners.

Lauren Allen was the offensive ringleader for Seminole with a double and two singles. Levi Ary doubled and singled while Kaylyn Cotner doubled.

Addison Hill chipped in with two singles for Seminole. Sallisaw finished with 14 hits.

Sallisaw scored in all seven innings. Seminole netted five runs in the third and four in the fifth.

Against Checotah, Seminole held a 7-6 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, only to give up the tying run. Checotah then won the game with a one-out double in the eighth.

Sienna Deatherage, Annira Sewell, Cotner and Hill posted two hits apiece with Hill doubling.

Checotah errored four times but only one run was unearned. Seminole had just two errors but two of the runs were unearned.

Seminole left nine runners on base.