Dale blitzes Meeker in 4A playoffs

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE — The Lady Pirates of Dale blistered Meeker 16-0 and 15-0 Wednesday in Class 4A district slow pitch softball confrontations.

The Lady Pirates also registered a 21-3 rout of Luther, ending the Lady Lions' season.

Dale moves on to regional tournament action next week. Meeker finished its campaign at 14-13.

The Lady Pirates required only three innings (both games) to run-rule Meeker.

Dale 16, Meeker 0

Dale opened with six runs in the first, five in the second and five in the third. Its 16-hit attack included two home runs by Maddie Conley. Karsen Griggs, Addie Bell and Anna Hester also homered. Griggs also doubled twice and joined Hester, who also doubled, in the three-hit column.

Chayse Caram and Bell doubled. Conley led Dale with three runs batted in.

Meeker was limited to five hits and errored four times.

Dale 15, Meeker 0

Dale tallied five runs in all three innings en route to a 17-hit attack. Meeker had just three hits, all singles.

Dale blasted six homers with Hester leading the way with two. Roundtrippers were also recorded by Danyn Lang, Sam Hartman, Conley and Griggs.

Emmie Idlemn,Griggs and Lang had two-baggers.

Lang, Griggs, Hartman and Hester finished with three hits each. Lang, the leadoff hitter, and Griggs, the 3-hole hitter, scored three times apiece.

Dale didn’t commit an error.

Dale 21, Luther 3

Conley and Bell each clubbed a homer and Caram racked up three hits as the Lady Pirates went on a 17-run, first-inning scoring rampage.

Caram was 3-for-3 and knocked in three runs.

Five Dale players – Lang, Hartman, Bell, Idleman and Herman – collected two hits apiece. Hartman, Bell and Idleman drove in three runs apiece while Lang and Herman knocked in two each.

Conley has hit 52 home runs and driven in 87 runs for the season.