Dale dominates Nowata for two-game sweep

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE - The Dale Pirates continued their domination over Class 2A, District 2 foes with a district doubleheader run-ruling sweep of the Nowata Ironmen on Wednesday.

Dale blasted Nowata 23-0 in five innings in game one before cooling off, a little, in the nightcap with a 15-1 five-inning win.

The Dale bats from the top of the lineup to the bottom and beyond were red-hot, but paled in comparison to the red-hot arms on the Pirate mound. Nowata, in the two games, came away with the lone run and left Dale with zero hits.

In the opener, freshman Dayton Forsythe went the five-inning distance and came away with the five inning no-hit shutout. He gave up five walks and struck out five Ironmen.

Dale scored early and often to back up Forsythe’s arm. The Pirates scored six runs in the bottom half of the first on five hits and two walks. Ike Shirey, as he so often does, led off the game with a single to get the ball rolling. He scored two batters later on a Carson Hunt RBI single to right and set the tone for a very long outing for Nowata starter Benton Blasi.

Cade McQuain drove in two runs on a double to left and Cole Capps drove in another run on a fielder’s choice. Two more runs scored later in the inning on a double-steal with a bad Nowata throw from the catcher.

The Pirates increased the lead to 13-0 after two innings as they scored seven more in their next at bat. Shirey singled to start things off and Dallen Forsythe added another single before Hunt walked to load the bases with no outs. McQuain drove in his third run of the game on a single and Cole Capps drove in two more runs on a sharply hit single to center.

A balk, a Connor Kuykendall single and a Shirey fielder’s choice accounted for the final three runs of the second inning.

After a scoreless third inning, Dale put an end to the game, scoring 10 runs in the fourth to get the count up to 23-0. The scoreless top of the fifth for the Ironmen concluded game one. Dayton Forsythe had a two-run double in the inning. Reserve Ethan Douglass also drove in two runs with a single in the frame.

Game two was a make-up game from a cancelled March visit to Nowata, which put Dale as the visitor on the scoreboard. It didn’t matter as Dale scored four runs in the top of the first knocking Nowata on their heels from the get-go. Hunt had an RBI double to center and McQuain scored another run with a double to left-center field in the inning.

Nowata finally got on the board with a run in the bottom of the first off of Dale starter Hunt. Three walks and a passed ball scored the run for the Ironmen.

Dale used five different pitchers in five innings of play and did not give up any hits to the visitors.

The Pirates increased the lead to 7-1 after two. Kash VanBrunt drove in a run on a double to left and Tate Rector drove in the second run on a sacrifice fly. Cade Capps drove in the third run on an RBI single to left.

In the third, Dale scored three more runs on four hits to swell the lead to 10-1. Shirey drove in the first run on a double to deep right-center field. Hunt brought Shirey home on a double to center before McQuain scored the third run on a single to left.

Dale finished all scoring with five more runs in the top of the fourth. A wild pitch scored Cade Capps for the first run before Shirey drove in another run on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice RBI, before Dallen Forsythe scored the third run on a sharply hit single to center. A balk scored the fourth run before Van Brunt finished all scoring with a fielder’s choice RBI.

Dale, in the two games, scored their 38 runs on 35 hits and gave up the one lone run on no hits.