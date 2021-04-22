Prague girls exit district tourney

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LATTA — Prague’s softballers saw their playoff aspirations concluded Wednesday with Class 4A district tournament losses of 15-0 and 13-3 to Latta.

Earlier in the day, Prague defeated Okemah 20-2 in three innings.

In the win, Prague amassed 19 hits, eight of which were for extra bases. Okemah had one hit.

Leadoff batter Tessa Cooper homered, tripled, scored four times and drove in four runs.

Kennedi Watkins posted two doubles. Also doubling for the Lady Red Devils were Demi Manning, Lexsey Trevizo and Emma Williams. Julia Notangel tripled.

The game went just three innings as Prague scored 11 runs in the first inning, eight in the second and one in the third.

Cooper had three hits, as did Manning, Trevizo and Notangel. Tabby Cooper posted two singles.

Latta 15, Prague 0

Latta outhit Prague 16-2, including two home runs apiece from Taryn Bolterta and Jaycie Prine. Latta also had four doubles.

Latta 13, Prague 3

Prague achieved 10 hits with Tessa Cooper hitting a solo home run.

Trevizo doubled. Tabby Cooper and Manning recorded two singles each.

Latta unloaded seven home runs with Trunih Cottany having two.

Prague, 12-15, will finish its season Monday by entertaining Ripley.