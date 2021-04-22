Tecumseh blasts Bethel in district affair

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — It was all Tecumseh Wednesday as the hosts clipped Bethel 17-5 and 14-2 in a Class 5A district softball matchup.

Tecumseh, 22-8, advanced to a regional next week. Bethel concluded its season.

The Savages needed just four innings in both of the run-rule decisions.

In the opener, Tecumseh scored in all four innings, including an 11-spot in the third.

Tecumseh compiled 15 hits to go with six walks. Eleven Lady Savages were in the hit column with Lacy Howell, Ayzia Shirey and Harley Sturm homering. Shirey also doubled, as did Blakeley Sanchez.

Sturm had a team-high three runs batted in. Bristin Hayes, Serenity Jacoway, Shirey, Howell and Sanchez drove in two runs each.

In the second game, Tecumseh chalked up 20 hits with Shirey clubbing two home runs, scoring twice and driving in four runs.

Sturm homered, tripled and singled while Lauren Taylor and Howell homered. Katelyn Fleming and Cadence Oliver both doubled and singled.

Tecumseh netted seven runs in the second inning, then closed out the game with a six-run fourth. Tecumseh made just one error in the second game.

The Lady Savages will tune up for regional play by meeting Washington and Southmoore Tuesday at Washington.