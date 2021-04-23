Asher rolls to district playoff sweep of Macomb

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LITTLE AXE — Mason Konkler threw a five-inning one-hitter Thursday as Bethel

riddled Little Axe 11-0 to launch a doubleheader sweep.

The Wildcats then upended Little Axe 12-1 in a 3 ½-inning run-rule matchup.

Konkler, whose 73-pitch outing included 43 strikes, recorded six strikeouts and one walk.

Bethel (6-19) combined five hits, all singles, with six walks and three Little Axe errors.

After posting a single run in the first, Bethel had two runs in third, three runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

Leadoff batter RJ Morris was Bethel’s only multiple hitter with two. Nine-hole hitter Connor Anthony drove in two runs. John Gordon, Drae Wood and Anthony had a hit apiece.

Bethel stranded just four runners.

Bethel 12, Little Axe 1

The Wildcats, after scoring three times in the first, rolled up eight runs in the second and a single tally in the third.

Bethel amassed 10 hits in three innings as Gordon and Konkler led the way at 3-of-3 apiece. Gordon tripled, doubled, singled, scored three times and drove in three runs. Konkler doubled twice, scored twice and had three runs batted in.

LW Moore doubled and scored two runs.

Pitcher Reese Cheatham surrendered five hits and an unearned run, the latter in the top of the fourth. Cheatham walked one batter and struck out six.

Bethel is scheduled to play at Holdenville at 5 p.m. Monday, then entertain Pauls Valley at 5:30 Tuesday.