Bulldogs take big bite out of visitors

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER — The Bulldogs of Meeker recorded 26 hits, 12 for extra-bases, in just six innings Thursday while swamping Star Spencer 25-1 and 16-0.

Meeker, 8-16, recorded seven extra-base knocks in the opener, including a home run and double by Budgie Cameron and two Caleb Chapman doubles.

Cade Patterson tripled while Kade Brewster and Gage Powell doubled.

Meeker tallied 19 runs in the first inning.

Patterson went 3-for-4 with two runs and three runs batted in. Chapman drove in a game-high four runs and scored four times. Brewster drove in three runs.

Kendall Vaughn and Powell shared the pitching duties as Star Spencer had two hits and committed eight errors.

Meeker 16, Star Spencer 0

Patterson went 3-for-3, including a double, with two runs batted in. Also doubling for Meeker were Brenden Griffith`and Powell. Johnny Butler tripled.

Star Spencer didn’t register a hit off Brewster or Chapman. Seven of Star Spencer’s nine outs were strikeouts.

Meeker finished with 12 hits and seven walks.