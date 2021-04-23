Dale crushes Oklahoma Union twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Ike Shirey and Dallen Forsythe each went 3-for-4 from the plate Thursday as the Dale Pirates thumped Oklahoma Union 16-1 in five innings of a doubleheader.

Dale, 21-2, completed the sweep with an 11-1 decision in the second game.

Dale 16, Oklahoma Union 1 (5 innings)

Shirey and Dallen Forsythe each drove in a run and scored three times apiece. Two of Dallen Forsythe's hits went for doubles while Shirey doubled once.

Kash Van Brunt finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and scored twice in the Pirates' 13-hit attack.

Carson Hunt hit a three-run homer in the third inning while Cade McQuain, Cole Capps (1-for-3) and Dayton Forsythe (1-for-1) knocked in one run apiece.

Shirey and Connor Kuykendall combined for a three-hitter. Shirey worked the first three innings for the win as he surrendered the one earned run off two hits with five strikeouts and only one walk. Kuykendall pitched the final two frames and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out a pair.

Dale 11, Oklahoma Union 1 (2 ½ innings)

Dayton Forsythe went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Tate Rector was 1-for-1 with one RBI and a run scored and Shirey finished 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Dallen Forsythe went 1-for-2 and scored twice.

Dallen Forsythe pitched all three innings and allowed the one earned run off three hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

The Pirates totaled just five hits and were helped by nine walks issued from the Oklahoma Union pitching staff.

With the score deadlocked at 1-1, the Pirates scored 10 runs in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the win.