Davis, Prague trip up Henryetta

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Trip Davis registered 12 strikeouts and fashioned a five-hitter Thursday as Prague blitzed error-plagued Henryetta 14-4.

The game was called after six innings on the run rule.

Davis walked three in a 115-pitch complete game.

Prague, 4-19-1, combined nine hits with six walks and eight Henryetta errors.

Connor Davis was Prague’s offensive ringleader with a double, two singles and four runs batted in.

Zack Grooms doubled while Kyler Kinslow and Cade Anderson finished with two singles apiece. Aiden Auld walked three times and scored twice.

Henryetta led 3-0 before Prague put up six-spots in the fourth and fifth innings.

Prague didn’t make an error.