Eastern Oklahoma State strikes early against Trojans

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State tallied four runs in the second inning en route to a 6-4 victory over Seminole State College Thursday.

Seminole State opened the scoring in the top of the second on a solo HR to right by Jordan McCladdie.

In the bottom of the frame, Karson Coffee spanked a three-run home run following a single and one-out walk. The Mountaineers added another run in the inning on a hit batsman, wild pitch and error by shortstop Brock Rodden.

In the third, Rodden hit a two-out solo homer to right, cutting Seminole’s deficit to 4-2. The hosts picked up a run in the bottom of the inning as Bryce Matthews homered with two out, putting Eastern up 5-2.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Matthews singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Seth Gray’s single to make it 6-2.

Seminole picked up a run in the seventh as Trevor Martin singled with two outs and came home on Rodden’s triple to left.

The Trojans closed out the scoring in the eighth as Ty Van Meter walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Cody Akers.

Seminole State loaded the bases with one out in the ninth but a strikeout and infield popup ended the game.

Seminole State stranded 10 baserunners in falling to 29-10.

Brett Russell, Seminole’s starting pitcher, permitted five runs, all earned, on seven hits in six innings. Russell struck out six and walked two.

Reliever Owen Loesch gave up two hits, no runs, fanned three and walked one in two innings.