Free passes vital in Shawnee triumph

McALESTER - Shawnee took advantage of Claremore’s pitching generosity to ring up an 8-5 victory Thursday at the McAlester Tournament.

Both teams finished with five hits but three Claremore hurlers combined to dole out nine walks.

Contrastingly, Shawnee pitching starter Daniel Campbell walked just three batters in six innings and Zane Wilson didn’t walk anybody in a one-inning effort.

Down 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Shawnee received six of those free passes while scoring four runs. Easton Odell and Bauer Brittan walked with the bases loaded and Creed Muirhead plated two runs with a pop-fly single, giving the Wolves a 4-2 lead.

The Wolves added a run in the fifth when Landon Steele walked and eventually scored on two errors.

Odell launched the sixth inning with a single and moved to second on a hit batsman with two outs. Krew Taylor walked to load the bases and Koby Mitchell drove in a run on another walk. Boston Tully’s double, Shawnee’s only extra-base hit of the game, drove in two runs and gave the Wolves an 8-2 advantage.

All eight of Shawnee’s runs came with two outs.

In the top of the seventh, Claremore combined two singles, a hit batsman, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to come within 8-5 before Wilson concluded the game with a strikeout with the bases empty.

Odell was Shawnee’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Campbell surrendered four hits and four runs (all earned). He registered seven strikeouts.

Wilson gave up one earned run and one hit.

Claremore’s only extra-base hit was a double.