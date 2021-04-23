McLoud falls to Bridge Creek, 5-1

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BRIDGE CREEK – A four-run fourth inning vaulted the Bridge Creek Bobcats to a 5-1 decision over the McLoud Redskins Thursday.

A two-run double and run-scoring single by Bridge Creek were the highlights of that four-run fourth.

McLoud's only run came in the fifth off Jaden King's sacrifice fly to center, scoring Gabe Swymeler.

The Redskins' five hits came from Swymeler and Wes Olds, who were each 1-for-2, and Zak Conover, Brenden Howard and Hunter Ryan, who each finished 1-for-3.

Collin Gibson took the pitching loss. However, only one of the five Bobcat runs was earned. Gibson scattered six hits, walked two and struck out three.