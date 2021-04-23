NRC prevails in roundtripper fest

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Olivia VanAntwerp cracked two home runs Thursday as North Rock Creek out-swatted Newcastle 27-16 in a 5A district softball game.

There were 11 home runs — six by Newcastle and five by NRC. VanAntwerp recorded a grand slam on the way to piling up a game-high seven runs batted in.

NRC’s Caty Baack was equally impressive at 4-of-5 — a homer and three singles — while knocking in six runs.

Newcastle was up 11-0 after the top of the opening inning, only to have NRC tie the game at 12 after two innings. The game was called after five innings.

Also homering for the victors were Raynee Bass and Katie Larson.

Haley Hacker chipped in with three singles, three runs and four runs batted in. Hannah Earlywine walked four times and doubled while scoring five times.

Lydia VanAntwerp doubled and posted four RBIs.

Both teams had 16 hits but the hosts drew 14 walks to five for Newcastle.

NRC improved to 18-6.