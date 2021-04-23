Seminole State softballers still rolling

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WILBURTON — Julie Kennedy stymied Eastern Oklahoma State with a two-hitter Thursday, igniting Seminole State to a 7-2 triumph and completing a softball doubleheader sweep.

Seminole State captured the opener 7-4.

Kennedy walked just two and whiffed six as the Trojans ran their record to 29-3-1.

Seminole State carved out 15 hits with Kennedy Holderread and Taylor Rowley posting four-baggers.

Tatum Winters tripled and singled for Seminole State. Shakyrah Gladness had four singles. Makella Mobley and Holderread posted two hits each.

Seminole State 7, Eastern State 4

The Trojans outhit the hosts 14-7. Trojan pitching starter Delanie Manning was touched for four runs but only one was earned. Manning fanned two and walked two. Reliever Evy Aud, in three innings of work, didn’t surrender a run, struck out three and didn’t issue a walk. She gave up two hits.

Manning went 2-for-2 with a home run. Kennedy possessed a solo home run in a 3-of-4 performance.

Rowley, the leadoff hitter, scored twice off two singles.

Seminole State will entertain Rose State at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, then travel to Connors State Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup.