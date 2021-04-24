Tecumseh limited to one hit by Ada

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ADA – The host Ada Cougars limited the Tecumseh Savages to one hit Friday in claiming a 9-0 shutout victory in 4 ½ innings.

Tecumseh's only hit came from Dylan Graham, who finished 1-for-1 with a walk.

Starter Darice Permetter took the pitching loss after working the first three innings and Jaxon Meyers pitched the fourth.

Only four of the seven runs Permetter allowed were earned as he allowed six hits and five walks while striking out three. Meyers gave up the two earned runs off two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Ada totaled eight hits.