Lady Wolves' tennis squad takes second at Duncan Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DUNCAN – Olivia Stobbe captured first place at No. 1 singles and Grace Bryant was runner-up at No. 2 singles as the Shawnee Lady Wolves finished second as a team Saturday at the Duncan Tournament.

Shawnee's No. 1 doubles team of Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper claimed third and the Lady Wolves' No. 2 doubles combo of Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters ended up fourth.

Stobbe rolled to a perfect 3-0 record in the event, including an upset of the top seed from Carl Albert by a 1-6, 7-5 (10-6) count. Stobbe had lost to that same player last week. Stobbe opened with an easy 6-1, 6-0 rout of the No.1 seed from Altus in the first round and then posted a 6-2, 6-1 decision of her competitor from Duncan.

At No. 2 singles, Bryant coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 decision of her opponent from Ardmore in the opneing round. She then avenged an earlier season loss to her Carl Albert foe by registering a 6-4, 6-3 victory. However, Duncan's opponent topped Bryant 6-1, 6-1.

Diamond and Looper rebounded from a semifinal loss to defeat a duo from Ardmore, 2-6, 6-1 (10-8) at No.1 doubles for third place. The Diamond-Looper tandem opened play with a 6-0, 6-0 blitzing of Ardmore, but fell in the semifinals as the Duncan team came away with a 6-2, 6-2 decision.

At No. 2 doubles, Jordan and Peters rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 win in their opening match. However, the duo from Carl Albert knocked off Jordan and Peters in the semifinals by a 6-4, 6-3 score. Duncan then topped the Shawnee duo in the third-place match, 6-1, 6-2.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play at Durant Tuesday and host the Shawnee “NGB” Invitational Friday (the Shawnee boys host Saturday). Shawnee's girls will then participate in the 5A regionals at Duncan on Monday.

Shawnee boys place

third at Duncan Tourney

It was four fourth-place finishes at each level for the Shawnee boys' tennis squad which was good enough for a third-place finish in the team standings at the Duncan Tournament.

Aidan Grien finished fourth at No. 1 singles and Will Stewart ended up fourth at No. 2 singles.

Payton Greenwood and Dymire James combined to take fourth at No. 1 doubles and Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner teamed up for fourth at No. 2 doubles.

The Wolves are scheduled to compete in Durant on Tuesday.