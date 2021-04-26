Shawnee boys, girls win Tecumseh meet

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Kailey Henry won two events while Kyndal Jenkins, Isaiah Willis, Zane Christopher and Karran Evans topped one event each to lead Shawnee's efforts in the Tecumseh High School Track Meet on Friday.

Shawnee took first place in both the boys' and girls' team standings.

On the boys' side, the Wolves also captured top honors in two events the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay.

Girls

Hailey clocked in at 2:31.32 to win the 800-meter run and took the 300-meter hurdles in 52.17 seconds.

Jenkins topped the field in the discus with a heave of 34-07.00.

The Lady Wolves' 4x800 relay team of Isabel Webb, Josulyn Brooks, Ella Swantek and Maggie Watkins finished second in 11:11.78.

Shawnee's 4x100 relay combination of Makenna Gardner, Tristyn Napier, Madison Crowell and Tatum Sparks took third place in 53 seconds.

Anneca Anderson also had a third-place effort for the Lady Wolves in the shot put (32-06.00).

Several fourth-place finishes for Shawnee included: Mirakle Bradshaw in the high jump (4-10.00), Precious Brown in the discus (88-01.00) and Swantek in the 1,600-meter run (6:43.57).

Finishing fifth for Shawnee included Aspen Chapline in the 300 hurdles (57.35 seconds) and Isabel Webb in the 400 dash (1:07.00).

Boys

Willis won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.33 seconds.

Christopher topped the long jump in 19-06.00 and Evans led the field in the high jump in 6-00.00.

Shawnee's two winning relays included Bryson Yates, Aurelius McGirt, Christopher and Willis in the 4x100 with a time of 44 seconds and Fabian Pineda, Bryson Yates, Christopher and Willis in the 4x200 with a time of 1:32.89.

Second-place finishes were achieved by Yates in the 100-meter dash (11.97), Pineda in the 300 hurdles (44.72 seconds), Zander Wood in the 1,600-meter run (4:58.19) and Troy Rakestraw in the pole vault (10-06.00).

The Wolves' Michael Pearne took third place in the 3,200-meter run (10:44.28), Pineda ended up third in the 110 hurdles (17.96) and the 4x400 relay team of Christopher, Yates, Pineda and Willis also took third in 3:39.41.

Fourth-place efforts for Shawnee went to Evans in the 110 hurdles (18.03), Collin Brooks in the long jump (18-09.00), Jakin Teape in the high jump (5-04.00) and Joshua Coons and Kody Kisor, who tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-09.00).

Wood posted two fifth-place finishes for the Wolves in the 3,200-meter run (11:18.30) and 800 run (2:15.14).