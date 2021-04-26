Tecumseh boys take third in own track meet

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Three first-place finishes highlighted Tecumseh High School's efforts in its own track meet on Friday.

Tecumseh's boys took third place while the Lady Savages were sixth.

On the boys' side, Tecumseh's Anthony O'Guinn won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.42 seconds. The Savages' 4x800 relay team of Kulson Yates, Michael Juhl, Hayden McClure and Gabe Cardoza also took top honors with a time of 8:41.32.

In the girls' competition, Kenzli Warden won the 400-meter dash after posting a time of 1:03.26.

Boys

Second-place finishes for the Tecumseh boys came McClure in the 800-meter run (2:06.11) and the 4x400 relay combination of Alex Dickinson, Yates, McClure and Amos Galloway (3:38.68).

Taking third for the Savages were Dickinson in the 200-meter dash (23.90 seconds) and Jamal Fair in the discus (123-04.00).

Juhl had a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:13.42) for Tecumseh.

Fifth-place efforts for the Savages went to Wyatt Miller in the 110 hurdles (18.14) and 300 hurdles (43.42). The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams were fifth as well. The 4x100 team consisted of Adam Sack, Marquan Krush, Galloway and Dickinson. The 4x200 team included Sack, Krush, Galloway and Dickinson.

Sixth-place finishes for Tecumseh went to Parker Williams in the 110 hurdles (18.73) and Kenny Hatcher in the discus (116-00.00).

Girls

Emily Hall registered runner-up efforts in the discus (97-06.00) and shot put (34-02.00).

In addition to her first-place finish in the 400 dash, Warden took second in the long jump (16-05.00) and ended up third in the 200 dash (28.20).

Marli Williams also had a third-place for the Lady Savages in the 1,600-meter run (6:08.20) and posted a fourth-place effort in the 800-meter run (2:38.16).