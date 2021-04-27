Bethel takes advantage of errors

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HOLDENVILLE — Bethel’s baseballers tallied five unearned runs Monday to knock off Holdenville 9-7.

The Wildcats (7-19) never trailed after scoring four times in the top of the first inning. Bethel, which still led 6-4 after six innings, added three runs in the seventh and staved off a three-run Holdenville bid in the bottom of the frame.

Holdenville was guilty of seven errors. Bethel gave up three unearned runs off three errors.

Both teams carved out eight hits. For Bethel, leadoff hitter RJ Morris and cleanup hitter Mason Konkler had two singles apiece. Nine Wildcats scored.

John Gordon posted a double for Bethel’s only extra-base hit.

Konkler, who hurled the first four innings, gave up five hits and three runs (two earned). Reece Cheatham went the next two innings, permitting four runs (two earned). Konkler and Cheatham fanned four apiece.

Gordon, who came on in relief in the seventh, wasn’t credited with giving up a run. He whiffed one, gave up one hit and retired three batters to conclude the game.

Bethel will entertain Meeker in a two-team district beginning Thursday.