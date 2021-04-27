Lady Cougars gear up for 5A regional

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NORMAN — North Rock Creek’s softballers geared up for the upcoming regional by trouncing Norman North (22-6) and Washington (14-4) Monday at Norman North High School.

Norman North fell in just three innings as the Cougars recorded 10 runs in both the first and third.

NRC rolled up 17 hits, including a home run by Hannah Earlywine. She scored three times and drove in three runs in a 3-for-4 performance.

Katie Larson was 3-for-3, including a double, and knocked in three runs.

Haley Hacker, who tripled and doubled, was the game’s RBI leader with four.

Other Cougars in the double column were Raynee Bass, Tracelee Burdine, Jayden Haney and Lydia VanAntwerp.

NRC, which drew nine walks, stranded only three baserunners.

Norman North had 10 hits.

NRC 14, Washington 4

Up just 6-4 heading to the fifth inning, the Cougars plated eight runs. When Washington failed to score in the bottom of the frame, the game was called on the run rule.

Larson clubbed two home runs, accounting for six runs batted and she also scored three runs.

Lydia VanAntwerp ripped a grand slam in the fifth. Bass blasted a solo roundtripper as part of 3-for-3 effort.

Caty Baack was 2-for-4, both doubles.

NRC outhit Washington 13-6.

NRC, 20-6, will participate in a Class 5A regional Thursday at Sulphur. The Cougars will oppose Cache at 2:15. Two of the four regional teams will advance to next week’s state tournament. Sulphur is the No. 1 seed, Cache the No. 2 seed, North Rock Creek is at No. 3 and Plainview is fourth in the double-elimination format.