Mountaineers shut out Trojans twice

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Eastern State continued its season success against Seminole State by blanking the Trojans 5-0 and 10-0 Sunday.

In the opener, three Eastern State pitchers, including starter Andrew Walling, combined for a one-hitter.

Walling, in a six-inning stint, gave up one hit, a single by Carter LaValley, while registering 14 strikeouts and walking two.

Four Seminole State hurlers — Seth Stacey, Creed Watkins, Ty Van Meter and Andrew Haskins — collaborated for a three-hitter. Watkins was credited with four of the runs but only two were earned. Seminole State’s one error led to three unearned runs.

Mountaineer Bryce Matthews had two singles.

Eastern State 10, Seminole State 0

Starter David Sandlin and reliever Nate Ackenhausen combined for a nine-inning five-hitter. Tayten Treadaway was Seminole State’s only multiple hitter with a double and single. Teammate Caden Green also doubled.

Sandlin gave up five hits and registered 13 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Ackenhausen whiffed seven and didn’t allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings.

Eastern State recorded 15 hits as Matthews led the way with a home run, double, single, two runs and four runs batted in.

Doubling for Eastern State were Austin Lambert, Nick Wimmers and Mac McCroskey.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 against the Trojans this season. Seminole State’s win was a 4-2 decision March 20 at Wilburton. In the second game of that twinbill, Eastern State prevailed 15-3.

The only other time Seminole State has suffered a shutout this season was also at the hands of Eastern State in a 16-0 decision March 18 at Seminole.