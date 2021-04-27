Prague drops 6-2 baseball decision to Perkins-Tryon

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PERKINS – The Prague Red Devils avoided the goose egg with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough as they dropped a 6-2 decision to Perkins-Tryon on Monday.

Eli Greenlee had two of the six Prague hits. Kyler Kinslow (1-for-2), Aiden Auld (1-for-3), Zack Grooms and Trip Davis (with a double) had the others.

Starter Brayden Davis was charged with the pitching loss after working the first two innings. Auld threw the next two and Ethan Rich pitched the final two.

Perkins-Tryon held a 7-6 hitting edge as both errors in the game were committed by Prague.

Prague is scheduled to play Thursday in a Class 3A district at Keys (Parkhill).