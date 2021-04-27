Prague ends year on losing note

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Ripley concluded Prague’s slow-pitch softball campaign with a home-run barrage and 17-7 run-rule victory Monday.

Ripley unloaded eight home runs with Carlee Mollet, Brook Gobble and Kelsie McCollom posting two apiece.

Tessa Cooper and Demi Manning homered for the Red Devils.

Prague was outhit 19-11 and committed three errors to none for Ripley.

Kennedi Watkins, Cooper and Manning recorded two hits apiece. Cooper scored twice and drove in two runs.

Julia Notangel doubled for Prague, which never seriously threatened after giving up six runs in the top of the first inning. Ripley scored in all five innings.

Prague notched two runs in the first, four in the third and one in the fourth.

Gobble and McCollom finished with four runs batted in each.

Prague concluded the season at 12-16.