Seminole State women bombard hosts

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WARNER — Streaking Seminole State College scored in nine of 10 innings and compiled 14 home runs in running roughshod over Connors State 19-2 and 21-2 Monday.

Both games were stopped after five innings as the visitors ran their record to 33-3-1.

In the opener, Seminole State scored in every inning while amassing 21 hits and four walks. Connors State also had three errors.

Taylor Rowley headed the attack with a 3-of-5 presence which included two home runs, one a grand slam, a double and nine runs batted in.

Kennedy Holderread posted two home runs and four RBIs while Beth Denny had a solo homer.

Shea Moreno was a perfect 4-of-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Cydeny DeLeon also doubled while Maebree Robertson singled three times, walked and scored four runs.

Victorious pitcher Kaylee Fink gave up seven hits and fanned one in five innings.

Seminole State 21, Connors State 2

Holderread, Rowley and Moreno homered twice as Seminole State posted nine roundtrippers.

London Lewis, DeLeon and Denny also homered. Denny added a double.

Moreno was 5-for-5 with four runs and five driven in. Rowley was 5-for-5 with five runs and two RBIs.

Holderread, who drove in seven runs, finished with four hits. Denny had three hits.