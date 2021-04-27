Tecumseh pulverizes visiting Little Axe

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh used 15 hits and 10 walks to riddle Little Axe 18-0 Monday.

The run rule went into effect after 4 ½ innings. Tecumseh, 17-15, reaped seven runs in both the second and third innings.,

Chad Wynne and Jaxon Meyers led the offensive attack with three hits apiece. Wynne tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times. Meyers, the leadoff batter, singled three times, scored twice and stole three bases.

T. Cole, who doubled twice, led Tecumseh with four runs batted in.

Darice Permetter doubled, singled and drove in two runs.

Tecumseh played errorless ball.

Pitchers Jake Trice, Dylan Graham and Kyle Gregory combined to limit Little Axe to two hits.

Tecumseh will travel to Catoosa Thursday for a best 2-of-3 District 4A matchup. The district winner will move on to regional play.