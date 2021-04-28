Bison hold off Bronchos, 6-5

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

EDMOND – The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team claimed a 6-5 win over the University of Central Oklahoma on a drizzly Tuesday evening in Edmond.

The Bison held off a ninth-inning rally by the Bronchos, who had brought the game to within one run. UCO was able to add three runs to its score but were shut down when Eric Carlson caught the game sealing pop up.

Cliff Pradd hit his fifth lead-off home run of the season, his 10th home run this season. Walker Keller also had a strong game, posting a team-leading four RBIs, three of which came off a home run in the top of the fifth inning. He has now posted three home runs in the last seven days.

OBU took the lead right out of the gate and never looked back, never giving up the lead to the Bronchos. After Pradd's lead-off home run, the Bison added to their advantage in the top of the fifth off of Keller's home run and Ramon Enriquez's RBI single.

The Bronchos made the game interesting, scoring four unanswered runs over the final three innings, but the rally was not enough to fend off OBU.

Brek Galbreath earned his first win of the season pitching five complete innings. He allowed only one run on four hits and struck out six Bronchos.

The Bison will now travel to Bethany to take on Southern Nazarene in a Great American Conference weekend series. First pitch of the series is set for Friday at 3 p.m.