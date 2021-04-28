Lady Wolves win fourth tennis tourney of season

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DURANT – First-place finishes at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles lifted the Shawnee High School girls' tennis squad to its fourth tournament championship of the season on Tuesday, winning the Durant Tournament.

Grace Bryant took first place at No. 2 singles while Anna Jordan and Kylie Peters combined for to take the top spot at No. 2 doubles.

The Lady Wolves' Olivia Stobbe claimed second at No. 1 singles and Shawnee's No. 1 doubles team of Abigail Looper and Elise Diamond won the consolation title.

Bryant, the top seed at No. 2 singles, drew a first-round bye and then knocked off the individual from Mustang, 6-1, 6-0. Bryant then knocked off her competitor from Byng by a 6-0, 6-2 count.

Jordan and Peters also had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed, downed their opponents from Guthrie, 6-3, 6-3. Jordan and Peters then collaborated for a 0-6, 7-5, 10-7 decision over Durant.

At No. 1 singles, Stobbe downed her Ardmore opponent 6-0, 6-1. Stobbe then upended her Durant opponent, 6-0, 6-1. The individual from Mustang then knocked off Stobbe in the finals, 6-2, 6-0.

Ardmore's No. 1 doubles team defeated Looper and Diamond, 7-5, 5-7, 10-7. After getting a second-round bye, the Looper-Diamond tandem knocked off Pryor, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

The Lady Wolves are set to host the “NGB” Invitational on Friday before playing at regionals on Monday.

Shawnee boys take

sixth at Durant

A third-place effort at No. 2 doubles, along with fourth-place finishes as No. 1 and No. 2 singles, led to a sixth-place finish for the Wolves Tuesday in the Durant Tournament.

Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner combined for the third-place finish for Shawnee at No. 2 doubles as they won their first and third matches on the day.

At No. 1 singles, Aidan Grein had a first-round win over his opponent from Mustang on his way to the fourth-place effort and Will Stewart won his first match over Guthrie in the first round on his way to fourth place at No. 2 singles.

Payton Greenwood and Dymire James settled for eighth place at No. 1 doubles.