Meeker slams Stroud, 19-0

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

STROUD – Three Meeker pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout as the Bulldogs pounded out 16 hits and rolled to a 19-0 rout of the Stroud Tigers Monday in five innings.

The trio of Budgie Cameron, Cade Patterson and Gage Powell commanded the game from the mound. Cameron pitched the first two innings for the win as he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Patterson worked the next two frames and allowed no hits and no walks while fanning three. Powell pitched the fifth and allowed one hit and no walks while picking up a strikeout.

The Meeker offense got perfect plate appearances from Caleb Chapman (4-for-4) and Kade Brewster (3-for-3). Chapman hit three doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times. Brewster doubled once, knocked in two runs, scored five times and drew a pair of walks.

Cameron, in going 2-for-4, clubbed one home run, hit one double, drove home seven runs, scored twice and walked once.

Ty Gabbert (2-for-3) and Braden Harris (2-for-4) contributed to the Bulldog attack as well. Gabbert picked up two RBIs and scored a run while Harris doubled one time, knocked in a run and scored once.

Meeker jumped on Stroud with nine first-inning runs before adding two each in the third and fourth. The Bulldogs then put together a six-run fourth.

Meeker (9-16) visits Bethel Thursday for a two-team Class 3A district playoff.