Seminole State rallies past Redlands

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE – Ty Van Meter and Jordan McCladdile each hit a home run while Caden Green collected three hits as the Seminole State College Trojans defeated Redlands Community College 10-4 on Monday.

Redlands had a 4-2 lead before Seminole State scored seven in the seventh and added one more score in the eighth.

Green's 3-for-4 performance included two runs batted in and two runs scored. Teammate Cole Plowman went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

McCladdile (1-for-3), Callen Golloway (1-for-3) and Austin Mann (1-for-1 with a double) each picked up one RBI. Van Meter knocked in two runs.

The Trojans used four pitchers in the game as their fourth hurler Caden Favors earned the victory. Favors allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out five over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Seminole State held a 10-6 hitting advantage.