Seminole State softball squad crushes Western State twice

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ALTUS – The Seminole State College softball team crushed 10 home runs on the day, including eight in the first game, as the Trojans rolled to an easy doubleheader sweep of Western Oklahoma State College, 25-7 and 12-2, on Monday.

Seminole State (35-3-1) piled up 36 hits on the day and received steady pitching from starters Delanie Manning and Shakyrah Gladness.

Seminole State 25, Western Oklahoma State 7 (Game 1)

Manning slammed two home runs and got the pitching victory as the Trojans accumulated 24 hits.

She pitched the first four innings, allowing eight hits and two walks. Only three of the seven runs scored off Manning were earned.

Besides Manning's two blasts, Krosby Clinton, Taylor Rowley, London Lewis, Kennedy Holderread, Shea Moreno and Tatum Winters each went deep once.

Holderread and Makella Mobly each went 3-for-4 from the plate. Holderread, with her homer, finished with two runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk. Mobly doubled, knocked in a run and scored twice.

Moreno (2-for-2), Lewis (2-for-3) and Winters (2-for-3) drove home three runs apiece. Manning (2-for-4) ended up with the two RBIs. Ashlynn Bruce (2-for-3) scored a pair of runs.

Seminole State set the tone early with a whopping 16-run first inning.

Seminole State 12, Western Oklahoma State 2 (Game 2)

Rowley and Holderread each hit a homer in the Trojans' 12-hit assault.

Gladness pitched 5 1/3 innings and surrendered the two earned runs off three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. Julie Kennedy worked the final 1 2/3 innings.

Holderread (2-for-3), Moreno (2-for-3), Rowley (2-for-4) and Cydeny DeLeon (2-for-4) led the offensive attack. Rowley drove home three runs while Holderread and DeLeon knocked in two apiece. Lewis picked up three RBIs off a 1-for-1 effort with a double.

It was a fairly tight contest before Seminole State scored seven in the top of the seventh inning.