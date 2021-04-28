Tecumseh slow pitch squad smashes Washington, 11-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON – Lacy Howell slammed two home runs while Serenity Jacoway and Ayzia Shirey hit one apiece Tuesday as the Tecumseh Lady Savages thumped Washington 11-3 in a tune-up game for regionals.

Tecumseh (23-8) compiled 18 hits, led by Shirey and Jacoway. Shirey was a perfect 4-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Jacoway was perfect as well, going 3-for-3 with the homer, three RBIs and a run scored.

Five other Lady Savages – Howell, Katelyn Fleming, Blakeley Sanchez, Lauren Taylor and Taylor Gage – had two hits each.

Howell was 2-for-3 with her two blasts, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Sanchez picked up one RBI in a 2-for-3 performance. Lauren Taylor had a 2-for-4 effort with one RBI and a run scored and Gage had a triple and scored a run in a 2-for-4 outing. Fleming finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored.

Taylor Frizzell, who was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI, got the pitching victory, scattering 12 hits and just one walk.

Washington had two home runs in the game.

After a three-run first inning for Tecumseh, the Lady Savages broke the game open with a five-run fourth to go up 8-0. It was 10-0 before the Lady Warriors got on the board with a pair of scores in the bottom of the fifth.

Tecumseh hosts a four-team Class 5A regional Thursday. The Lady Savages will open the regional against Blanchard at 1 p.m. Checotah and Heavener do battle at 2:15 p.m. The two winners will then square off at 3:30 p.m. while the losers meet at 4:45 p.m. At 6 p.m., the winner of game four will tangle with the loser of game three.