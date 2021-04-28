Wolves pick up home baseball sweep of Durant

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior right-hander Brylen Janda had a solid four-inning outing from the mound as the Shawnee Wolves drilled Durant 17-0 in the opener of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Janda allowed just one hit, struck out six and surrendered just one walk through four frames. He was backed by 13 hits and some flawless defensive play in the opener.

Shawnee (20-13) completed the sweep with a 12-3 decision in the six-inning nightcap in which part of the game was played in the rain.

“It was great to get the sweep. Two wins on Senior Night is a special night,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Shawnee 17, Durant 0 (Game 1)

The only hit Janda surrendered was a one-out double by Matt Manners in the second inning.

“I'm excited for Brylen. He has figured out that when he's on, he's one of the top pitchers in the state,” Paxson said.

Paxson has been pleased with Janda's approach the last couple of games.

“He has a better mentality and a more aggressive mentaility,” said Paxson.

Bauer Brittain came on and pitched the fifth in which he retired the side, including two on strikeouts.

The Wolves also got a great defensive play out of senior shortstop Krew Taylor, who laid out with a dive and made the grab on a ball hit between the pitcher's mound and second base for the first out of the fifth inning. Brittain then retired the next two batters with strikeouts to end the game on the run rule.

Catcher Creed Muirhead and senior first baseman Koby Mitchell ignited the Shawnee offense. Muirhead was a perfect 3-for-3 with a two-run single in the first inning, RBI infield single in the second and a single in the third. Mitchell was 2-for-3 with two triples, the second of which led to two runs batted in.

The Wolves tallied seven runs in the bottom of the first to take control early. A Taylor single up the middle scored Kasen Rogers, who got on with a single as well, for the first score. Muirhead and Trace McDaniels each provided a two-run single in that frame for the other highlights.

Shawnee sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning.

Mitchell's one-out triple triggered the three-run uprising in the second. Boston Tully's single to right-center scored Mitchell. Muirhead's infield single scored Tully and Easton Odell's sacrifice fly to center scored Landon Steele for the 10th run. Steele had reached on a single as well.

In the third, three consecutive walks set the table for Mitchell smashing a two-run triple to deep left-center. That was the beginning of a seven-run third for the Wolves. Steele later added a sacrifice fly to center. Another senior, Cade Chamblin, later hit a run-scoring single. Brittain also had an RBI single in the inning.

Shawnee 12, Durant 3 (Game 2)

Trailing 3-2, the Wolves established a six-run fourth inning to take control.

Among the highlights of the frame for Shawnee were Brittain's RBI single, Mitchell's two-run triple, a two-run single from McDaniels and an RBI double from Odell which made it 8-3 through four innings.

The Wolves picked up another score in the fifth when Brittain led off with a single through the left side of the infield and advanced to second off his hustle abilities on the same play. He then scored all the way from second base off Taylor's long fly ball caught in deep center field as Taylor was credited with the sacrifice fly.

Leading 9-3, Shawnee added three more scores in the sixth off a Rogers sacrifice fly and an RBI triple by Brittain in which Brittain scored on the same play off a wild throw.

Daniel Campbell pitched the first four innings for the victory as he surrendered the three earned runs off five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Senior Seth Robinson worked the fifth and six th frames, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out four.

Brittain ended up 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs batted in, one walk and three runs scored.

Each team totaled six hits.

The Wolves were also helped by four Durant errors and 12 walks issued by the Lion pitching staff. Two Shawnee batters were also hit by pitches.

The next action for the Wolves will be Friday at Guthrie. Shawnee will then finish a game against Coweta at home Saturday at 1 p.m. Shawnee and Coweta were tied at 2-2 in the fourth inning when play was stopped in a game due to storms on April 13.