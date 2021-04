Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Dale High School senior catcher Danyn Lang has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Seminole State College next season. Lang made the 2A-1All-District Team for 2020 as she batted .449 with five home runs, seven triples, 11 doubles and was third on the squad with 41 runs batted in as the Lady Pirates earned the state runner-up title last fall.