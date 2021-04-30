Big early deficits costly as Savages end campaign

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CATOOSA — Large deficits were too much for Tecumseh to overcome Thursday as it dropped 7-5 and 5-4 decisions to Catoosa in a District 4A matchup.

Tecumseh concluded the season at 17-17.

Catoosa built up a 6-0 lead after four innings in the first game, then jumped out to a 5-0 lead, again after four innings, in the nightcap.

G. Barclay was Tecumseh’s biggest nemesis, beginning with a two-run home run in the first inning of the opener.

Barclay added a run-scoring single in the second inning before Catoosa posted an unearned run in the third and a two-run single in the fourth for the 6-0 cushion.

All five of Tecumseh’s runs came in the fifth. Chad Wynne led off with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on Darice Permetter’s single to right. With one out, Colby Brown singled to right before Bryson Smith grounded into a forceout. Leadoff batter Jaxon Meyers followed with a three-run homer to center.

Jake Trice then unloaded a solo shot to center to bring Tecumseh within 6-5.

Barclay concluded the game’s scoring with a solo HR in the sixth.

Tecumseh didn’t register a hit the last two innings and four of the six outs were via strikeouts.

Tecumseh was outhit 10-6 with Barclay going 3-for-3 with three runs and four runs batted in.

Tecumseh’s Hayden Coker doubled.

Starter Dylan Graham of Tecumseh permitted seven hits and four runs (three earned) in 2 1/3 innings. Graham fanned one and waked three. Trice, in 3 2/3 innings, gave up three hits and three runs, all earned. He whiffed three and walked three.

Catoosa 5, Tecumseh 4

The hosts struck immediately with four runs in the top of the first inning on three singles and a two-run double.

Catoosa upped the count to 5-0 with a two-out unearned run in the second.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth. Two base on balls were followed by two flyouts. Coker responded with a run-scoring single to center before Wynne spanked a two-run double which made it 5-3.

Tecumseh appeared primed to win it in the seventh as Graham, Coker and Wynne recorded consecutive singles with Wynne driving in a run to make it 5-4. But the next two batters struck out and a groundout ended Tecumseh’s season.

Barclay had two singles in the nightcap as Catoosa outhit Tecumseh 11-7.

Wynne and Coker posted two hits apiece.

Tecumseh’s Kyle Gregory, who pitched all seven innings, allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits. Gregory notched 11 strikeouts and walked one.