McLoud’s postseason hopes concluded

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHICKASHA — McLoud’s 2021 baseball campaign was terminated by Chickasha via 8-5 and 10-0 defeats Thursday in a District 4A matchup.

McLoud’s only lead of the day came at 4-3 after 3 ½ innings of the opener. Chickasha tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fourth, then took the lead at 5-4 after five innings. After McLoud netted a run in the top of the sixth, Chickasha posted three runs in the bottom of the inning.

McLoud didn’t score the rest of the day.

Chickasha starting hurler Cash Jay, who gave up five runs (three earned) in six innings, received the win. Jay gave up six hits.

Losing pitcher Hunter Ryan surrendered five runs (four earned) in four innings. He whiffed five and walked five.

Sammy Keller had Mcloud’s only extra-base hit with a double.

Jaden King of McLoud walked twice, singled and scored twice.

For McLoud, Brenden Howard, Gabe Swymeiler and Keller drove in a run.

Kaden Stephenson of Chickasha went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Kaden Felan went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in.

Chickasha 10, McLoud 0

Felan tossed a seven-inning three-hitter and Chickasha recorded seven runs in the fifth inning.

Jay hammered a three-run home run in the seventh and Felan doubled.

For McLoud, Nathan Eaton, Swymeiler and Keller posted a single apiece.

A.J. Scifres of Chickasha and Felan had two hits each.

McLoud starting pitcher Wes Olds suffered the loss. Olds, in 4 2/3 innings, gave up six earned runs and fanned six.