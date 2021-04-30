Seminole offense stalls at district

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Marlow’s hurlers silenced Seminole’s hitters, while prevailing 9-0 and 7-2 Thursday in District 4A action.

Marlow, 24-8, advances to regional play next week while Seminole concluded its campaign at 11-18.

Jaxon Smith started on the mound for Seminole. The Chieftains trailed just 4-0 entering the fifth but Marlow tallied four runs.

Vcake Wassana, Jace Johnson and Chase Connor of Seminole recorded one single apiece.

In the nightcap, Seminole pitcher Bryce Marshall went six innings. Davin Allison hurled 2/3 of an inning and Wassana went 1/3 of an inning.

Marlow scored single runs in the first, second, third and seventh in addition to a 3-run fifth.

Seminole scored a run in the fourth off a wild pitch and Smith netted a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Wassana went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and double.

Seminole loses four seniors in Jake Harvey, Coby Gentry, Marshall and Johnson.