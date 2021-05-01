Asher finds little regional resistance

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ASHER — Fourth-ranked Asher had scant resistance Friday as it riddled Leedey, 15-0, and Maysville, 11-0, at a Class B regional.

In the 4 ½-inning fray against Leedey, victorious pitcher Trent Smith gave up three hits, whiffed four and walked two.

Asher combined eight hits with six walks and five Leedey errors.

Garrett Leba went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and three runs. Ryan Reeser also doubled and Mike McDonald singled twice while driving in three runs.

Driving in a run apiece were Tahlan Hamilton, Dayton Fowler, Conner Thompson and Reeser.

Asher recorded five runs in the third inning and 10 in the fourth.

Asher 11, Maysville 0

McDonald earned the pitching triumph with a five-inning one-hitter in which he chalked up nine strikeouts.

Asher, which put up 12 hits, scored seven runs in the fourth and the game was stopped after the fifth.

Leba scored twice after doubling and singling. McDonald was 3-of-3, all singles, while knocking in two runs and scoring twice. Thompson doubled.

Devon Lamb and Hamilton posted two runs each.